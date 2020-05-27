JAZZIZ Essentials: 5 Memorable Acting Performances by Jazz Artists in Films (VIDEO)

In this episode of JAZZIZ Essentials, we begin to explore the link between jazz and cinema. Both art forms were born at around the same time, at the turn of the 20th century, and even grew up at a similar pace. Many original jazz scores have been composed over the years. In addition, a number of movies have dared to explore the lives of jazz artists. However, there are several other points of intersection. This list takes a look explores one of them. Here, we take a look at five memorable acting performances by jazz artists in movies.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.