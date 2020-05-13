JAZZIZ Essentials: 5 Great Jazz Albums That Turn 50 in 2020 (VIDEO)

In this episode of JAZZIZ Essentials, we take a look at five great jazz albums that were released in 1970 and that, therefore, celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

1970 was the first year of a decade synonymous with musical revolution. In jazz, it was an era of fusion with different cultures and styles. While on the one hand, some artists included even more tribal and traditional instrumentation in their works, others embraced newer technologies and experimented with modern production techniques. These five albums encapsulate the spirit of the dawning of this era.

