JAZZIZ Essentials: 5 centenaries of jazz greats in 2020 (VIDEO)

JAZZIZ Essentials is a series exploring stories about songs, artists and events that gave rise to jazz. In this episode, we take a look at five jazz greats’ centenaries that we celebrate in 2020. These were artists born in 1920. The list includes Carmen McRae (April 8), Peggy Lee (May 26), Charlie Parker (August 29), Yusef Lateef (October 29) and Dave Brubeck (December 6).

NOTE: Despite Wikipedia’s entry, according to official New York City birth records, Carmen McRae was born in 1920.

