JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Yosef Gutman, Samara Joy, Grant Geissman & More | PLAYLIST

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it's officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we're always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That's why we'll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we'll be throwing in some "golden oldies" as well…

We kick off the weekend’s playlist with “A Mile in the Head,” a track from Raw Poetic’s new collaboration with Damu the Fudgemunk on Space Beyond the Solar System. This is also one of the album’s tracks to feature the legendary saxophonist Archie Shepp. “Alien Skin” is the title track from Chad Fowler’s new album of explorative music, featuring a three-saxophone-fronted sextet with Zoh Amba and Ivo Perelman.

Outside, a.k.a. Matt Cooper, made a surprise return following a 20-year creative hiatus to release A New Beginning, a four-track fusion of cinematic music and jazz electronica. Following, a double bill of new music by two excellent six-string interpreters. First up, Ron Bosse brings a fiery edge to his new album, Burning Room Only, defining the essence of fusion on its lead single, “Bossman.” Next, Grant Geissman explores new creative directions of the blues on his 16th album as a leader, BLOOZ, which features the track “Side Hustle.”

“More Coffee Please” is a muscular, hard-swinging track from bassist Dezron Douglas’ new album, Atalaya, demonstrating the artist’s ability to really rip up the double bass. Samara Joy’s fresh and soulful take on the classic, “O Holy Night,” is a family affair, featuring vocals from three generations of her own family. Vocalist/trombonist Hailey Brinnel has shared a warm, swinging and easy-listening version of the holiday classic, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Up-and-coming guitarist/composer Mathieu Soucy kicks off his new album, Recollecting, with “Lennie’s Changes,” an original composition that with its complex melody and creative guitar, piano and drum solos really does sound like something innovative pianist Lennie Tristano might have recorded in the late 1940s. Closing this week’s playlist is bassist/composer Yosef Gutman’s “Wedding Song,” a beautiful track from his first-ever trio album as a leader, Upside Down Mountain. We also recently shared our podcast interview with the artist and you can listen to it HERE.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

