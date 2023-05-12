JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Wadada Leo Smith, Dara Starr Tucker, New Breed Brass & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off this week’s playlist is Wadada Leo Smith and his aural explorations with his Orange Wave Electric ensemble on “Ntozake Shange,” a track from Fire Illuminations. Derrick Gardner pays tribute to his Chicago roots with “Terre de DuSable” from the new album by the Canadian Jazz Collective. “Stasis” is the first in a series of singles from Bristol jazz fusion trio King Heron, featuring a guest appearance from saxophonist Andrew Neil Hayes.

“Secret Begonias” is the lead single from saxophonist Dave McMurray’s Grateful Deadication 2, the follow-up to his 2021 Grateful Dead tribute album. The track features vocals by Oteil Burbridge. Dara Starr Tucker offers a glimpse of her compositions prowess on “Standing on the Moon,” a single from her upcoming eponymous album. Joy Guidry has released a meditative ambient composition, “Almost There.” “Se Solto un León” is the first single from the new album by legendary Cuban singer/guitarist/songwriter Eliades Ochoa, one of the original founding members of the famed Buena Vista Social Club.

The New Breed Brass Band put a fresh spin on the second-line brass band tradition with “Drop It How You Feel It,” a joyous song with street party vibes from their debut album, Made in New Orleans. “SoulMine” is a new slice of soul-funk jazz by Ari Joshua and a small ensemble of high-octane collaborators. Artist/composer Yasser Tejeda’s upcoming album, La Madruga, features the uplifting single “Tu Eré Bonita,” a composition praising the natural beauty of women with a chorus that affirms their power as lovers and caregivers.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Kira Goodkind.

