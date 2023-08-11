JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Veronica Swift, Nina Simone, Tony Allen & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with Veronica Swift adding a bebop twist to the timeless diva anthem, “I Am What I Am,” on her upcoming self-titled album. “Free Love” is a single from Irreversible Enganglements‘ new album, Protect Your Light, their first on the legendary Impulse! Label. “Soldiers in the Army of Love” is a track from visionary post-fusion rock trio Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog’s fifth album, Connection, which we included on our list of new albums released on July 2023 that you need to know about.

Alfredo Rodriguez collaborates with fellow GRAMMY-nominated Cuban artist Cimafunk on “El Llamado” from his new album, Coral Way. Acclaimed drummer/composer Gregory Hutchinson has unveiled “New Dawn,” the third preview from his anticipated genre-busting album, Da Bang, due out on September 29. Verve has shared “Blues for Mama” from a newly-discovered recording of Nina Simone’s performance at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival. Composer/bandleader Chuck Owen returns with a brilliant new collaboration with Germany’s WDR Big Band on Renderings, including his new original composition, “Knife’s Edge.”

“Tout S’Efface” is a track from Raquel Bitton’s collection of songs that have shaped her creative musical journey, C’est Magnifique. Butcher Brown showcase their idiosyncratic approach to jazz, weaving a tapestry of influences and sounds on their upcoming album, Solar Music, including the lead single, “I Can Say To You,” featuring Vanisha Gould. Our playlist closes with “Don’t Believe the Dancers,” a track from the latest release from Jazz Is Dead, the label co-founded by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, capturing the genius of much-missed Afrobeat giant Tony Allen.

Featured photo by Matt Baker.

