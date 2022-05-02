JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Trombone Shorty, Chick Corea, Tigran Hamasyan & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

This week’s playlist kicks off with “Everybody in the World,” released as the final single from Trombone Shorty’s new album, Lifted, released on April 29. We follow up new music from the New Orleans icon with a new track by New Orleans-based contemporary piano trio, Extended, titled “Without Notice.”

Next up, we travel to Ghent in Belgium to discover the Latin jazz/psychedelic sound of the collective Compro Oro and new music from an upcoming project by Binker Golding (of Binker & Moses fame), where he moves towards a new sound incorporating elements of blues, heartland rock and Americana.

Nduduzo Makhathini draws on his background in Zulu traditions and intellectual curiosities to inform the engaging articulations of his forthcoming album, In the Spirit of Ntu, which officially launches the new imprint Blue Note Africa. Smack in the middle of this week’s playlist, we rediscover the conclusive piece of a seminal ECM collaboration between the legendary Chick Corea and Gary Burton from 1973.

From there, we check in with guitarist Gilad Hekselman and some of his latest progressive and adventurous music, as well as the new single from Julius Rodriguez, which features none other than Eric Harland. Bryan Carter offers a heartfelt take on “Making Love,” an overlooked ballad from Burt Bacharach’s incomparable songbook, and conclude with the idiosyncratic Tigran Hamasyan breathing new life into the well-worn classic, “All the Things You Are.”

Featured photo by Justen Williams.

