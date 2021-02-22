JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: Week of February 22, 2021

Guitar icons Larry Coryell (right) and Philip Catherine have a long history and a close musical affinity. Recorded on January 27, 2017, as part of the “Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic” series, The Last Call is the last recording of Larry Coryell, who passed away four weeks later on February 19, 2017. (Photo and caption courtesy ACT Records)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all day every day, we know just what to recommend when new albums are released every Friday. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of our 10 favorite songs from the weekend courtesy of our Editors’ Choice playlists, which will feature our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of February 22 features new tracks from Larry Coryell, Charles Lloyd, Jeremy Pelt, Cameron Graves and more! Listen via the player below and follow our playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Qobuz.

