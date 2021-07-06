JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: Theon Cross, Patrice Rushen & More

Tubist Theon Cross returns with a new single called “We Go Again” via New Soil / Marathon Music. The acclaimed musician’s latest track was inspired by renewal and rebirth. “‘We Go Again’ is about choosing to forgive ourselves from moments of ignorance in our past and making the conscious decision to embrace a new day of reinvention and growth,” said Cross. “Although lockdown has been challenging, it’s also given us time to reflect and think about the changes we wish to see once we return to normalcy. I look forward to the return of live performance and having the privilege to present new music, new ideas and a new outlook.” (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all day every day, we know just what to recommend when new albums are released every Friday. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of our 10 favorite songs from the weekend courtesy of our Editors’ Choice playlists, which will feature our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of July 5 features a new single by jazz tuba player Theon Cross, a remastered version of a Patrice Rushen classic and a fresh collaboration between singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw and trumpeter Keyon Harrold. Listen via the player below and follow our playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Qobuz.

