JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: Nicholas Payton, Oscar Peterson, Jon Batiste & More

For a young Nicholas Payton, Miles Davis’ 1966 album ‘Four’ & More provided a template for what music could be. With Smoke Sessions, set for release on October 29, 2021, via the label of the same name, Payton realizes his long-cherished dream of leading a session with a pair of musicians that extend from that Milesian lineage: Ron Carter on bass and George Coleman on saxophone. (A third contributor to ‘Four’ & More, pianist Herbie Hancock, is represented by the composition “Toys,” but Payton fills the keyboard chair on the date as well as playing trumpet). Rounding out the quartet is the esteemed drummer Karriem Riggins, a longtime collaborator of Payton’s who helps ensure that the music bridges generations as well as styles. (Photo: Smoke Sessions Records)

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of October 11 features a new tribute to Miles Davis by trumpeter Nicholas Payton, a reissued gem by pianist Oscar Peterson, a recent single from Jon Batiste and more. Listen now via the playlist below!