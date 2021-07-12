JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: Miho Hazama, Renee Rosnes, Orrin Evans & More

Pianist Miho Hazam is among the most promising composers of her generation. Over three previous albums she has developed her signature jazz chamber orchestra “m_unit,” which has led her to work with some of the biggest names in Jazz including Joshua Redman, Lionel Loueke, Stefon Harris, and Gil Goldstein. In Autumn 2021 she will release her new album, Imaginary Visions, with Danish Radio Big Band. For Hazama, this new album represents a new era as part of a growing and blossoming international career. Last Friday, she released the first single from the album. “I Said Cool, You Said … What?” is featured in our Editors’ Choice Top 10 Playlist for the week of July 12. (Text and photo courtesy Edition Records)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all day every day, we know just what to recommend when new albums are released every Friday. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of our 10 favorite songs from the weekend courtesy of our Editors’ Choice playlists, which will feature our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of July 12 features a new single from award-winning composer/arranger Miho Hazama, a blazing live track from Little Steven of the E-Street Band, fresh compositions from pianists Orrin Evans and Renee Rosnes and more! Listen via the player below and follow our playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Qobuz.

