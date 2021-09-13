JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: Eliane Elias with Chick Corea, Dr. Lonnie Smith & More

Multi GRAMMY-winning pianist/singer/songwriter Eliane Elias has released a new recording featuring one of the last studio performances from the late Chick Corea. The album of piano duets, Mirror Mirror, is out now on Candid Records. The LP, which also features her alongside famed Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, is Elias’ first piano-only recording since 1995’s Solos and Duets. Stream it as part of our Weekly Discover Playlist for Monday, September 13. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of September 13 features a new collaboration from Eliane Elias and Chick Corea, a fresh pairing from Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop, a recent single from Kamasi Washington. Listen now via the playlist below!