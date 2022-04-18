JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Tigran Hamasyan, Miles Davis, Vincent Peirani & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Saint Disruption, the spirit-driven music and art collective led by John Medeski and Jeff Firewalker Schmitt, has created a soulful rendition of John Lennon’s classic composition, “Imagine.” Ledisi performs “Knockin'” from the soundtrack of the full-length documentary Take Me to the River: New Orleans, which celebrates the musical history, heritage, legacy, culture and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. “In the Garden” is a single from a gorgeous record of folk-inspired improvisations from a quartet including Eri Yamamoto, William Parker, Chad Fowler and Steve Hirsh.

Brooklyn-based trio Say She She, the all-female discodelic soul band, has shared its impassioned latest single, “Blow My Mind.” “Expand” is the lead single from Flock‘s freeform self-titled full-length debut, which will be released on May 20 via Strut. This is a brand new collaboration between five leading musicians from London’s open-minded jazz and experimental scene: Bex Burch, Sarathy Korwar, Dan “Danalogue” Leavers, Al MacSweenand and Tamar Osborn.

Tigran Hamasyan has shared his own idiosyncratic take on the classic tune “All the Things You Are” from his forthcoming first album of American standards, StandArt. Jazz accordion virtuoso Vincent Peirani explores new territories and adds an art-rock element to his music on his latest album Jokers‘ opening track, “This is the New Shit.” Los Angeles-based producer Arroyo Low’s “Limousine” is a contemplative, slow-burning instrumental track, tinged with a hip-hop-inflected snare and a funky guitar riff.

“Senze’ Nina” is the powerful first single from South African pianist/composer/healer Nduduzo Makhathini‘s new album, In the Spirit of Ntu, which will be released on May 27 and launches the new Blue Note Africa imprint. We close out our playlist with a take on “It Could Happen to You” by Miles Davis and a stellar quintet with John Coltrane, Red Garland, Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones from 1956. Relaxin’ will be reissued on May 6 as part of Craft Recordings’ audiophile vinyl series, Small Batch.

All this and more on this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice playlist, which you can listen to via the player below!

