JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: The Comet Is Coming, Miles Davis, Snarky Puppy & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Our playlist kicks off with an exotic twist, courtesy of pre-eminent whistler Molly Lewis, and follows with Roxana Amed’s Latinx take on a Miles Davis classic. Next, Snarky Puppy’s latest single from their forthcoming Empire Centralalbum and new music from London jazz fusion trio, The Comet Is Coming. The Manhattan Transfer, who celebrate their 50th anniversary, have also shared new music – a take on The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” – while Daniela Soledade honors the great Brazilian songwriting tradition, offering love and optimism on her version of “Pretty World.”

Next up, a double bill of rare tracks from two legends of jazz: Miles Davis’ “What Is It,” recorded live in 1983, and included in Columbia/Legacy’s latest chapter of the Miles Davis Bootleg Series, and an alternate take on John Coltrane’s “Blue Train” from an upcoming edition of the album’s deluxe edition reissue, out soon on Blue Note. Samara Joy announces her Verve full-length debut with a new single, an interpretation of “Can’t Get Out of This Mood.” We end it all for the week with an early taste of Christmas, courtesy of Jim Brickman.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ choice playlist via the player below.