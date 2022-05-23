JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: The Bad Plus, Ella & Louis, Chris Standring & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Kicking off this week’s playlist, Chris Stranding‘s uplifting and delightful “Change the World,” from the acclaimed and prolific guitarist’s latest album of all-original material, Simple Things, inspired by a near-death experience that awakened in him a new and intimate awareness of the fragility of life. Following, Jaimie Branch and Jason Nazary, a.k.a. Anteloper, reinvigorate the relationship between jazz and electronic music on their latest single, “Earthlings.”

Vocalist Tierney Sutton and guitarist Serge Merlaud share a beautiful, intimate take on the beloved “Pure Imagination,” featured on Paris Sessions 2. Progressive and experimental, “A Better Ghost” is an invigorating exploration of sound by drummer Jeremy Cunningham, saxophonist Dustin Laurenzi and bassist/producer Paul Bryan. In honor of its Craft vinyl reissue, we also share Art Pepper‘s version of “‘Round Midnight” from the saxophonist’s Contemporary album, +Eleven: Modern Jazz Classics.

Brandon Coleman’s “Be With Me” is an example of the cosmic approach toward music that is showcased in his upcoming new full-length, Interstellar Black Space. And in honor of Samara Joy being announced as the special performer at the 16th Annual Notable Occasion, we feature here the vocalist’s take on the timeless standard, “Stardust,” which opens her self-titled debut album that was released last year. Also, the influential jazz group The Bad Plus reinvents itself as a dynamic quartet, featuring founding members bassist Reid Anderson and drummer David King, plus guitarist Ben Monder and tenor saxophonist Chris Speed. “Motivations II” is the first single from their upcoming LP and also comes ahead of their recently-announced scheduled tour dates.

“Lifted” is the title track from Trombone Shorty‘s newest album, released on Blue Note Records. The New Orleans music icon recently performed the song with an eleven-piece ensemble on Colbert. We end this week’s playlist by revisiting Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong‘s duet on “Cheek to Cheek” from their historic Verve session, Ella and Louis. This seminal 1956 album will soon be reissued on vinyl as part of Verve’s Acoustic Sounds series.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.