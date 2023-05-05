JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: The Bad Plus, Dominic Miller, GoGo Penguin & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

The Bad Plus have released “Electric Face,” a previously-unreleased track from the recording session of their eponymous album, issued last year and marking the group’s reinvention as a dynamic quartet. Vancouver-hailing singer Mathew V released “My Boy,” a Marilyn Monroe-inspired original song co-written with collaborator Ben Dunhill that he describes as “a bit tongue-in-cheek, playful yet glamorous.” “All Change” is the opening track from guitarist Dominic Miller’s latest album, Vagabond, recently released on ECM Records.

Shayna Steele has released a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman,” one of the tracks from her full-length album, Gold Dust. “Parasite” is a multi-part composition from GoGo Penguin’s latest album, Everything Is Going To Be OK. Guitarist Gregory Goodloe has shared “In This Love,” a fervent song of love and appreciation, written with producer Jeff Canady. Drummer Stanton Moore and guitarist Eric Krasno celebrated the impact women have made in music on Krasno/Moore Project: Book of Queens, including a unique take on Billie Eilish’s “Lost Cause.”

“Bridge of Love” is a slice of old-school soul and the title track from Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints’ new album. Pianist Jon Regen has released his cover of the song “Satisfied Mind,” his first music in three years and the title track from his upcoming album, due out this summer and featuring luminaries like Ron Carter, Rob Thomas and Pino Palladino. Piano virtuoso Lang Lang released a new solo piano version of “Dos Oruguitas” from the popular Disney movie Encanto. This is one of two Spotify singles the artist released on World Piano Day, recognized on the 88th day of the year to coincide with the 88 keys on the piano.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

