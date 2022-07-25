JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Terri Lyne Carrington, Boney James, Sun Ra Arkestra & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

This week’s playlist brims with brand new music, beginning with the debut single of a jazz new supergroup featuring Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, esperanza spalding and Leo Genovese. Carrington has also curated a forthcoming lead sheet songbook shining a light on women, trans and non-binary composers in jazz, New Standards. Reimaginations of 11 of these compositions appear on her new album, new STANDARDS vol. 1, including a take on Brandee Younger’s “Respected Destroyed.”

The acclaimed jazz harpist’s version of Alice Coltrane’s “Blue Nile” from her 2019 LP, Soul Awakening, is also featured in this week’s playlist. Following the affectionate new single from S. Raekwon and an 11-minute spectacular opus by maverick Jhelisa Anderson. Next, “In Essence,” a track from the debut jazz/ambient Los Angeles-based duo OHMA, described via a press released as “a calling to the return of innocence,” and a positively infectious new collaboration between Jon Batiste, Pentatonix and Diane Warren.

Closing our playlist this week is a triple bill of amazing new music, which begins with the Sun Ra Arkestra’s return via the first instrumental recording of Sun Ra’s composition, “Somebody Else’s Idea,” released as the lead single from its upcoming album. Next, new music by chart-topping saxophonist Boney James and beat scientist Makaya McCraven, who are also scheduled to release new albums later this year.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below!

Featured photo by Michael Goldman.