JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Sun Ra Arkestra, Connie Han, Norah Jones & More (PLAYLIST)

This week’s podcast opens and closes with music from Sun Ra Arkestra’s new album, Living Sky, which will be released on October 7. We’ve also got a Ruth B. song from the soundtrack of Netflix’s upcoming original film, A Jazzman’s Blues and offer a taste of Rob Silverman’s new fusion release, Drumology, Volume II. Following, new music from Snarky Puppy’s love letter to their Austin spiritual home and Butcher Brown’s upcoming full big band album.

We also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio and include new music by singer/songwriter Beth Orton, featuring Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzad Ismaily and Tom Herbert. Next is a striking Norah Jones reimagination of a Leonard Cohen composition and Connie Han, showcasing her unique pianistic voice on a track from her upcoming new visionary album, Secrets of Inanna. You can also click here to listen to our recent podcast interview with Han.

