JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Soccer96, East Axis, David Perrico & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Saxophonist Sam Gendel opens this week’s playlist with his version of 112’s hit song “Anywhere,” included on his upcoming album of creative interpretations of R&B and soul songs originally released between 1992 and 2004, COOKUP, due out on Nonesuch on February 24. Blue Note recently announced the February 17 release of Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre, an eclectic new compilation from London’s vibrant jazz scene, by sharing the record’s first single, “Visions” by Soccer96 and featuring Kieron Boothe.

“The New Jim Crow” is a highlight from The Pride Albums, Aaron Myers’ 2021 album, presenting a fusion of artistry and activism in the key of jazz. We talked about this record and more with the pianist/vocalist on The JAZZIZ Podcast. Vocalist Samara Joy has unveiled a piano-vocal duo rendition of “Can’t Get Out of This Mood,” featuring pianist Gerald Clayton. This was the lead single from her GRAMMY-nominated album, Linger Awhile, released in 2022. Adventurous New York City quartet East Axis have announced the January 27 release of their sophomore album, No Subject, by sharing the first single from it, “Metal Sounds.” On this upcoming release, multi-reedist Scott Robinson joins founding members Matthew Shipp, Kevin Ray and Gerald Cleaver.

Mack Avenue has shared a brand new recording of “Hymn to Freedom,” commemorating the 60th anniversary of Oscar Peterson’s signature composition. This version is performed by Benny Green, John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton. Tenor saxophonist James Brandon Lewis has released the celestial “Send Seraphic Beings,” the last pre-release track from his new album, Eye of I, which drops on February 3. Pianist Benjamin Lackner leads an exceptional cast of instrumentalists on his ECM debut album, Last Decade, featuring the robust “Circular Confidence,” where he shares melodic themes with trumpeter Mathis Eick in equal parts.

Trumpeter/bandleader David Perrico showcases his latest creation, the spectacular 68-piece Pop Symphonic, on his latest album, Sidewalk, including its stunning title track. You can find out more about the project on our JAZZIZ Podcast interview with Perrico. Our conclusive track for the weekend comes courtesy of R&B singer/songwriter Dondria, who sings about moving into new seasons and letting go of old relationships, people and mindsets on “Love Myself,” a track from her new EP, Perspective, released on her newly-formed company, Awe Me Entertainment.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Anna Yatskevich.

