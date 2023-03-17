JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Snarky Puppy, Mathew V, GoGo Penguin & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

“Belmont,” a track from Snarky Puppy’s GRAMMY-winning album, Empire Central, opens this week’s playlist. Following, Vancouver-based singer Mathew V pushes the boundaries of conventional jazz from the queer perspective with his take on George Gershwin’s “The Man I Love” from Anything Goes. Nashville-based soul artist Devon Gilfillian has debuted a sinuous and seductive new single, “All I Really Wanna Do,” from his second full-length studio album, Love You Anyway.

Planet D Nonet salute Duke Ellington on their new album, Blues To Be There, featuring a version of “Chinoiserie,” which the legendary bandleader composed with his longtime collaborator, Billy Strayhorn. “Crimson Clay” is the opening track from saxophonist/composer Greg Ward’s re-introduction of his stellar outfit Rogue Parade on Dion’s Quest. Geoffrey Keezer recently took home the Best Instrumental Composition GRAMMY for his track, “Refuge,” off Playdate, released last year.

“Saturnine” is the second single from GoGo Penguin’s forthcoming album, Everything Is Going To Be OK. Benjamin Lackner debuted a star-studded quartet on his recently-released ECM album, Last Decade, featuring “Open Minds Lost.” “Slowly” is a track from Theo Croker and Ego Ella May’s collaborative EP, By the Way, described via a press release as “an exploration of love, heartbreak and self-discovery.” Closing the playlist, international superstar cellist Hauser offers a fresh and ebullient take on the classic hit song, “It’s Not Unusual.”

Listen to this week’s Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

