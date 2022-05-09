JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Seth McFarlane, Ray Charles, Joel Ross & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Seth McFarlane opens the dances this week with his swinging version of “No Moon at All” with a big band arrangement from Andrew Cottee. John Scofield reimagines the traditional song “Danny Boy” on his recently-released solo album. ChimyTina, the duet formed by bassist Dam Chmielinski and vocalist Martin DaSilva, meets Joel Ross on DaSilva’s original tribute to New York City. The acclaimed vibraphonist is also represented in this week’s playlist via the opening track of his latest full-length, The Parable of the Poet.

Marsha Bartenetti celebrates the songwriting legacy of McNealy & Kuhns on her latest album, which includes a version of the post-breakup reflection “One Day at a Time,” complete with dramatic strings. Steven Bernstein demonstrates the lineage between Dixieland and funk on his latest version of his James Booker tribute, “Booker Time,” performed with his Hot 9.

“No Recap, No Intro” is a new cinematic track from guitarist/composer Anthony Wilson’s new album forthcoming album, The Plan of Paris. Fred Hersch shares a gorgeous take on the standard, “This Is Always,” recorded during the Breath By Breath sessions. DOMi & JD BECK bottle up some of their hyperarticulate beat music magic on their new single. Closing out our weekly playlist, the conclusive track from a newly discovered Ray Charles concert in Stockholm, Sweden, from 1972: an over eight-minute-long version of his immortal hit song, “I’ve Got a Woman.”

