JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Samara Joy, Keyon Harrold, Christian Sands & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

Our playlist opens with Samara Joy’s light-swinging take on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” “Baila Mulata” is the third single from Roberto Fonseca’s new album, La Gran Diversión, skillfully crafting an affectionate and contemporary homage to the sounds of Cuba’s golden age of the ‘50s and the ‘30s Paris cabaret, Cabane Cubaine. Angelica Sanchez explores the brilliantly nuanced hues of the nocturnal environment on Nighttime Creatures, presenting eleven new compositions and arrangements for a nonet, including “Lady of the Lavender Mist.”

“We Wish You the Merriest” is the title track from Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies’ collaborative holiday album. Meshell Ndegeocello released “The Atlantiques” as a bonus track from her Blue Note debut, The Omnichord Real Book. Keyon Harrold‘s new single, “Foreverland,” features Laura Mvula and Chris Dave, plus Robert Glasper on keyboard and synthesizers, and serves as the title track from his new album, which will be released on January 19.

Norah Jones and Laufey blend jazz and pop, and combine their distinctive sounds on Christmas With You, featuring their playful new co-written original, “Better Than Snow.” Jazz collective Incognito present a blend of jazz, funk and soul with “Keep Me in the Dark,” featuring vocals by Natalie Duncan and included in their latest album, Into You. Ray Gallon fulfils his longtime ambition of recording in a trio with Grand Company, including the up-tempo and inventive “Acting Up.” Our conclusive track is Christian Sands’ cinematic take on “Jingle Bells” from Christmas Stories.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of Verve Records.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.