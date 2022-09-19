JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Robert Glasper, Elvin Jones, Miles Davis & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

This week’s playlist kicks off with the opener of Joe McCarthy’s Pan-Afro reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, composed and arranged with Vince Norman and performed with his New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band. Next, Nikki Yanofsky announces her new full-length by sharing the romantic French bossa nova track, “C’est Si Bon.” We also have new music by Cédric Hanriot and The Comet Is Coming, and revisit an Akiko Yano song from 1995 that inspired a new film by Koji Fukada, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Top improvisers Enrico Rava and Fred Hersch share great chemistry on their reimagination of Thelonious Monk’s classic composition, “‘Round Midnight” and pianist/composer Antonio Adolfo pays tribute to the amazing musical heritage of his country of birth on “Heart of Brazil” from his latest album. We then pay tribute to the 10th anniversary of Robert Glasper’s groundbreaking Black Radio. Closing this week’s playlist, a pair of previously unreleased recordings by two absolute legends of jazz: Miles Davis and Elvin Jones.

Featured photo courtesy of Blue Note Records.