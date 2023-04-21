JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Rickie Lee Jones, Eric Reed, Arturo O’Farrill & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

This week’s playlist opens with “Ride This Train,” which signals singer/songwriter Acantha Lang’s arrival in the soul revival world. Pianist Eric Reed’s celebration of Black and Brown composers on his latest album features a gospel-inflected take on Wayne Shorter’s “Infant Eyes.” “Rollin’ (Love Will Be Here)” is a new feelgood, rollerskating jam by the Brooklyn Funk Essentials. Arturo O’Farrill’s forthcoming album, Legacies, includes a rollicking rendition of Bud Powell’s “Un Poco Loco.”

Jazz Detective and Reel to Real will release hard-hitting, previously-unreleased Shirley Scott recordings on Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank on April 28, including a version of “Like Someone In Love.” “Frozen in Profile” is a single from saxophonist/composer Kevin Sun’s expansive three-suite double album, The Depths of Memory, reflecting the artist’s desire to find good in difficult situations. Rickie Lee Jones offers her take on Kurt Weill’s classic “September Song” on her latest album, Pieces of Treasure. Find out more about this release in our JAZZIZ Not What You Think podcast conversation with the artist and producer Russ Titelman.

Guitarists Jeff Parker and Matthew Stevens have shared “Alberta,” featured on a new tribute full-length release to the pioneering legacy of Don Watson, titled I Am Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100, and to be released on April 28. Billy Childs covers Kenny Barron’s “The Black Angel” on his new album, The Winds of Change, which is included in our list of ten albums released in March 2023 that you need to know about. Our conclusive track is “Butterfly” by trumpeter/vocalist Johnny Britt, a vocal ballad featuring Will Downing and a highlight from his most recent album, After We Play.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Astor Morgan.

