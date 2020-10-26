JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist: Week of October 26, 2020

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all day every day, we know just what to recommend when new albums are released every Friday. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of our favorite songs from the weekend courtesy of our Editors’ Choice playlists, which will feature our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. This is music recommendation the old-fashioned way: No algorithms, no computer profiles. Just jazz fans connecting with other jazz fans through the music we love.

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of October 26 features Azymuth, Fred Hersch, Melody Gardot, Kamasi Washington, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown and more. Listen via the player below and follow our playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Qobuz.

Feature photo of Melody Gardot courtesy of Fabrizio Ferri. 

Listen on: qobuz

Ao Redor Do Samba
Azymuth, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Azymuth JID004

Mack the Knife
Chad Lefkowitz-Brown

Wichita Lineman
Fred Hersch

Homeland (feat. Kamasi Washington & Eddie Brown)
Gorden Campbell, Eddie Brown, Kamasi Washington

Moon River
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue

Wide Lanes
Kasperi Sarikoski, Simón Willson, Francesco Ciniglio
3 + 1

Surfboard
Brandi Disterheft, George Coleman
Surfboard

Machine Man
Ruby Mack
Devil Told Me

Pueblo
Aquiles Navarro, Tcheser Holmes
Heritage of the Invisible II

Huckleberry Madness (Live)
Cyrus Nabipoor

