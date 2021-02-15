JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist: Week of February 15, 2021

Renowned vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris has announced the release of his long-awaited new studio recording Kate’s Soulfood. Available on February 12th, 2020 via Love Productions Records, Kates Soulfood is a spirited, soul-drenched ten track recording that pays homage to Harris’ home of Harlem, NYC as only he can. (Photo and blurb courtesy Lydia Liebman Productions)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all day every day, we know just what to recommend when new albums are released every Friday. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of our favorite songs from the weekend courtesy of our Editors’ Choice playlists, which will feature our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. This is music recommendation the old-fashioned way: No algorithms, no computer profiles. Just jazz fans connecting with other jazz fans through the music that binds us.

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of February 15 features new tracks from Allan Harris, Oran Etkin, Pat Metheny and more! Listen via the player below and follow our playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Qobuz.

