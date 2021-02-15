JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist: Week of February 15, 2021

Renowned vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris has announced the release of his long-awaited new studio recording Kate’s Soulfood. Available on February 12th, 2020 via Love Productions Records, Kates Soulfood is a spirited, soul-drenched ten track recording that pays homage to Harris’ home of Harlem, NYC as only he can. (Photo and blurb courtesy Lydia Liebman Productions)
Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of February 15 features new tracks from Allan Harris, Oran Etkin, Pat Metheny and more! Listen via the player below and follow our playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Qobuz.
I Grew up (Kate’s Place)
Allan Harris, Grégoire Maret
Kate’s Soulfood
Le Poète Mourant
Yohan Giaume
Whisper of a Shadow (Opus 1)
It Could Happen To You
Roseanna Vitro, Kenny Barron, Buster Williams, Ben Riley, Arnett Cobb
Listen Here
The Lonely Hours
Yoko Miwa Trio
Songs of Joy
What Is This Thing Called Love?/Habañera
Janinah Burnett
Love the Color of Your Butterfly
Pro Carnaval Voltar
Oran Etkin, Benjamim Taubkin, João Taubkin, Kabé Pinheiro
Pro Carnaval Voltar
Do Butterflies Cry?
Joanie Pallatto, Fareed Haque
Do Butterflies Cry?
Sound Flower
Jakob Bro, Arve Henriksen, Jorge Rossy
Uma Elmo
Pat Metheny: Four Paths of Light, Pt. 2
Pat Metheny, Jason Vieaux
Pat Metheny: Four Paths of Light, Pt. 2
“Largo” from Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 From the New World
Gary Lucas
The Essential Gary Lucas