JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Pharoah Sanders, Emmet Cohen, Alex Acuña & More (PLAYLIST)

We open and close this week’s playlist by revisiting two classic Pharoah Sanders works. The spiritual jazz great died at the age of 81 on September 24. The first track is the seminal “The Creator Has a Master Plan” that upon its release in 1969’s Karma summed up Sanders’ characteristic spiritual jazz aesthetic. The second is “Astral Traveling” from 1971’s Thembi, which the saxophonist named after his wife. Throughout the playlist, there is also room for Sanders’ historic collaboration with Alice Coltrane on “Journey in Satchidananda” and the opening movement from his collaboration with Floating Points, Promises, released last year.

We’ve also got plenty of new jazz on the playlist this week, from a new Emmet Cohen single to Nikki Yanofsky’s tribute to Wes Montgomery. Caity Gyorgy welcomes the season, joined by special guest saxophonist Pat LaBarbera, while Franc Moody’s version of Donald Byrd’s “Cristo Redentor” is another mindblowing track from Blue Note’s second Re:imagined instalment you need to check out. Guitarist, oud player and composer Jussi Reijonen shares new music from his long-awaited second album, featuring a nine-piece ensemble of international artists. And we’ve also got new music from former Weather Report drummer Alex Acuña, announcing the release of his first album as a leader in 17 years.

