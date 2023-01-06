JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Peggy Lee, David Perrico, The Royal Bopsters & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off the playlist with “Love Song,” the opening track from Peggy Lee’s Norma Deloris Egstrom from Jamestown, North Dakota, the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of which was released recently on Capitol/UMe. Following is “Urbanessence,” the title track from the second solo album by trumpeter/composer Tito Carrillo, and “An Upturned Crab,” a new single from James Yorkston, Nina Persson and The Second Hand Orchestra that also features the talents of Radiohead’s Philip Selway and is included on The Great White Sea Eagle.

Trupeter/arranger Phil Lassiter leads a vivacious 24-piece ensemble on “Simmer Down.” Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding take on “But Not For Me” in the opener to their duo album, Alive at the Village Vanguard, released today. “One G and Two J’s” is a Bo Diddley-inspired jazz-rock jam from guitarist/composer Grant Geissman, featuring a three-guitar lineup with Josh Smith and Joe Bonamassa, from the GRAMMY-nominated BLOOZ.

David Perrico introduced his latest creation, his 68-piece orchestra Pop Symphonic, on his latest album, Sidewalk, featuring “La Promessa.” You can find out more about the project in our recent JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with the trumpeter/composer. “Refuge” is the opening track from pianist/composer Geoffrey Keezer’s latest and independently-released album, Playdate. The track recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Instrumental Composition.

The Royal Bopsters’ recently released the 10th-anniversary edition of their self-titled landmark 2015 album, including the bonus track “Jazz Jump,” which you can hear on this playlist. And our conclusive track is “Catamaran,” the opener from pianist/accordionist/composer Ben Rosenblum’s fourth album, A Thousand Pebbles, released today and featuring his extraordinary seven-piece group, Nebula Project.

Listen to this weekend’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.