JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Pat Metheny, Kirk Whalum, Brian Bromberg & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “MoonDial,” the title track from Pat Metheny’s forthcoming album, due out on July 26 via BMG, featuring the artist on solo baritone guitar performing a combination of standards and covers inspired by the sound of this particular musical instrument. World jazz guitarist Reza Khan reimagines his 2011 composition “Language of Love” with special guest Bob James on his new album, Mystical. “Tipish” is the title track from New Orleans Klezmer All Stars’ first album in almost one decade, showcasing their unique blend of klezmer and early jazz via seven original compositions and two reimagined traditional songs.

“Grapes” is the opening track from pianist Andy Ezrin’s new album, I Was Here, featuring a stellar lineup with trumpeter Randy Brecker and saxophonist Donny McCaslin. TRIAD, a trio featuring Dominick Farinacci on trumpet, Christian Tamburr on vibraphone and marimba, and Michael Ward-Bergman on accordion, kick off their self-titled debut album with an interpretation of Astor Piazzolla’s classic, “Libertango.” Icelandic guitarist Mikael Máni showcases the warmth of his acoustic sound on “What Once Was,” a track from his new album, Guitar Poetry, released on ACT Music. “Bah-Di-Yah!” is a single from saxophonist Kirk Whalum’s first studio recording in five years, Epic Cool, due out on May 17.

“Ecce Homo” was released as the first single from guitarist Stephane Wrembel’s triptych of albums that he recorded with his band and special guest pianist Jean-Michel Pilc, released on April 12. Christophe Dal Sasso and his Big Band reimagine Chick Corea’s “Folk Song” as a heartwrenching ballad on their new album, Chick Corea’s Three Quartets Revisited. “Scotty’s Song,” our playlist’s closer, is the sole original composition from Brian Bromberg’s latest trio album, LaFaro, a swinging trio recording that pays tribute to Scott LaFaro, whose contributions to the Bill Evans Trio continue to reverberate in the world of jazz to this way.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Jimmy Katz.

