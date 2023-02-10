JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Nubya Garcia, Stix Bones, Sonny Rollins & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off this weekend’s playlist with a track from two albums recently nominated for a 54th NAACP Image Award in the category of Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental. First is saxophonist/composer Javon Jackson’s collaboration with poet/activist Nikki Giovanni on The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni. “Night Song” is one of the tracks from the album and features Giovanni making a rare vocal appearance, in tribute to her friend Nina Simone. Second is Boney James, whose 18th album Detour includes a collaboration with Lalah Hathaway on “Coastin’.”

Powerhouse drummer Stix Bones returns with the second instalment of his Breaks from the Soul project, bridging the worlds of jazz and hip-hop, and featuring the track “Promenade,” which also inspired a new dance choreography that you can click here to watch. Saxophonist Sam Gendel’s upcoming album of reinterpretations of R&B and soul hit songs from 1992 to 2004, COOKUP, includes a take on 112’s “Anywhere,” featuring Meshell Ndegeocello on vocals. Next, we honor Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese‘s GRAMMY-winning solos on the tour-de-force performance of “Endangered Species” from Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, also featuring Terri Lyne Carrington and esperanza spalding.

On June 23, Craft will release an expansive box set documenting Sonny Rollins’ output for Contemporary Records. To mark the occasion, we revisit the saxophonist’s iconic “Way Out West” from this fabled period of the artist’s stellar oeuvre. Legendary drummer Joe Chambers explores the deep musical connection between jazz, Latin, Brazilian, Argentinian and African music on his new Blue Note release, Dance Kobina, the title track of which is featured in our playlist. Samara Joy picked up two GRAMMYs last weekend, for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album for Linger Awhile, which opens with the track “Can’t Get Out of This Mood.”

Nubya Garcia’s “Miles Chases New Voodoo in the Church” is the first track to have been shared from London Brew, Concord Jazz’s forthcoming double album of tracks inspired by Miles Davis’ seminal Bitches Brew album and performed by top U.K. jazz luminaries, which will be released on March 31. Closing our playlist for the week is “Care Free,” the opening track from Tyler Mitchell and Marshall Allen’s latest collaboration and full-length release, Sun Ra’s Journey, transporting the listener to the ethereal dimension of the Sun Ra Arkestra.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

