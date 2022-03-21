JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Norah Jones, Pepper Adams, Brian Jackson & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

“All Talk” is a new single from legendary American musician Brian Jackson‘s first solo studio album for over 20 years. The longtime collaborator of Gil Scott-Heron will release This is Brian Jackson on May 6 via BBE Music. Arooj Aftab, who recently made history by becoming the first GRAMMY-nominated Pakistani woman, has announced the release of a new 2-LP LP pressing of her acclaimed 2020 album, Vulture Prince, by sharing its intimate lead single “Udhero Na.” This is a new version of an earlier work, updated with the electrifying sound of Shankar’s sitar and Maeve Gilchrist’s harp, adding a new layer of longing.

Robin McKelle continues her nod to female songwriters by releasing her version of “I Must Have That Man,” a composition by Dorothy Fields and Duke Ellington. This is a previously unreleased new bonus track from McKelle’s 2010 album, Mess Around. Real to Reel Recordings will release a historic Pepper Adams live performance with The Tommy Banks Trio from 1972 on Record Store Day, which includes a version of the Sonny Rollins hard bop standard, “Oleo.” Vocalist Liz Terrell‘s rich and melodic vocals soar over a lush and lightly-swinging arrangement of Cole Porter’s “It’s All Right With Me,” which titles her debut album.

NYC-based multi-instrumentalist Julius Rodriguez “lets sound tell-all” on his new single, “Gift of the Moon” from his forthcoming Verve full-length, due out June 10. “Watch Me Change,” the new single by Luke Winslow-King, is a mournful, bluesy, lament about removing pieces of yourself to become what you ought to be for somebody else. Pianist/composer Pete Calandra‘s latest fun, upbeat and inspirational track with his Straight Up project, “Same As It Ever Was,” was inspired by the likes of Peter Gabriel, Fela Kuti, Youssou N’Dour and others.

Boston-based world-dub-jazz collective Club d’Elf have released “Zeed Al Maal,” the third single from their upcoming double album, You Never Know. This is a take on a folk song from the Gnawa musical tradition, with vocals by longtime Club d’Elf member Brahim Fribgane. “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most” is a previously-unreleased early demo that will be included on the forthcoming Super Deluxe Edition of singer/songwriter Norah Jones‘ seminal album, Come Away With Me.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.