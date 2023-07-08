JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Noah Haidu, Ana Carla Maza, Roni Ben-Hur & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with pianist Noah Haidu, who continues to celebrate Keith Jarrett on his new album, Standards, and a deeply swinging version of “A Beautiful Friendship.” Following is the main theme from the Netflix series Transatlantic, the soundtrack of which was composed by Mike Ladd and David Sztanke and will be released on vinyl on August 18. Sofia Rei and Jorge Roeder offer their take on Jorge Fandermole’s “Oración del remanso,” describing the hard life of fishermen on the Paraná River, on their upcoming debut duo album, Coplas Escondidas.

Michael Costantino offers a sophisticated reimagination of Nino Rota’s iconic theme from The Godfather on The Song Inside the Tune. “Soul Connection” is the title track from the latest album by pianist/composer Brian Simpson, on which he set out to create “a sonic message of love that can hopefully touch the soul.” S. Carey and John Raymond have announced the September 15 release of their collaborative album, Shadowlands, with the release of its first single, “Calling.”

Cellist/singer/songwriter Ana Carla Maza offers a throwback to the descarga jams of the ‘50s with “A Tomar Cafe,” a preview from her upcoming album, Caribe. Vibraphonist Eldad Tarmu’s jazz quartet debuts nine of his compositions on Tarmu Jazz Quartet, including the lively opener “Cafe Sole.” Guitarist Roni Ben-Hur shares a memory of his friend Barry Harris with a buoyant rendition “To Dizzy With Love,” a song they once played together at Birdland, included on his latest album, Love Letters. Our closing track is a single from Pale Jay, “In Your Corner” from Bewilderment, a soulful full-length exploration of a family’s gradual disintegration, due out on August 18.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Chris Drukker.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.