JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Nina Simone, Alice Coltrane, Taylor Eigsti & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with Nina Simone’s effervescent take on “For a While” from her 1985 album, Nina’s Back, which will be released digitally for the first time on March 15 via Verve Records. Macedonian-born guitarist and composer Filip Dinev showcases his approach to the modern guitar trio on Romann, featuring a personal interpretation of the Lennon/McCartney song, “Blackbird.” “Remote Convivial” is a track from Ches Smith’s new album, Laugh Ash, described via a press release as “perhaps his most startling and remarkable to date.”

“Walking” is a swinging piece from Marlon Simon and the Nagual Spirits’ new album, On Different Paths, mentioned in our list of new albums released in January 2024 that you need to know about. Ol’ Burger Beats has teamed up with Quelle Chris for a new single, “The Last of Us,” from the Norwegian composer and producer’s new album, 74: Out of Time. “Introspection” is a single from Embracing the Unknown, an album bringing together the diverse talents of Ivo Perelman, Chad Fowler, Reggie Workman and Andrew Cyrille in an exceptional free jazz quartet. Pianist and composer Taylor Eigsti’s debut GroundUP album, Plot Armor, features “Bucket of F’s,” a collaboration with Ben Wendel.

“Together” is a studio single by Philadelphia’s brass-heavy seven-piece band Snacktime. Pianist and composer Nick Marks takes listeners into a different place within his sonic universe on “Back to Life,” a collaboration with MC/rapper and drummer Doron Lev and the first single in a slate of new releases that will culminate in the launch of Marks’ two EPs, Cinematic Chromatics Vol. II and III. Impulse! has shared Alice Coltrane‘s live version of “Shiva-Loka,” our playlist’s closing track, from a previously unreleased 1971 recording of her first concert as a bandleader at New York’s Carnegie Hall, which will be released in full on March 22.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of Verve Records.

