JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Nduduzo Makhathini, Kandace Springs, Zacchae’us Paul & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.Our playlist opens with “Izinkonjana,” the second single from Nduduzo Makhathini's third Blue Note album, uNomkhubulwane, featuring his trio with bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere and drummer Francisco Mela. Trumpeter and composer Jack Walrath fuses African sounds and rhythms with contemporary jazz harmony to create a fresh sound on “A Bite in Tunisia” from his new album, Live at Smalls. “Ijo” is a single from Olatuja, the self-titled by the new project from bassist Michael Olatuja and vocalist Alicia Olatuja, fusing the rich heritage of Michael’s Yoruba culture, the evolving popular music of West Africa, the gospel and jazz traditions that inform Alicia’s musicality and the strong links that tie these threads together.Saxophonist Alex Madeline blends American jazz with French flair on his debut album, Unexpected Direction, featuring the lead single, “Balance.” “Chasing Shadows” is a new sultry single by Kandace Springs, co-written with Evan Rogers and Carl Strurken, and included in her latest album, Run Your Race. Zacchae’us Paul dedicates "Better Dayz" from his new album, Jazz Money, to the extraordinary Black women who have shaped his life. Arooj Aftab collaborates with James Francies on an interpretation of “Autumn Leaves” from Night Reign.Bassist and composer Bruno Råberg returns to a large ensemble format for the first time in 22 years on Evolver, featuring a special guest appearance by pianist Kris Davis on "Erebus." "Rumba Pa' Ti" is a track from Spanish flute virtuoso Fernando Brox's fourth album, From Within, which reflects his desire to capture human energies and ways of being and living. We close our playlist with Wadada Leo Smith and Amina Claudine Myers, painting scenes and conjuring landscapes on Central Park’s Mosaics of Reservoir, Lake, Paths and Gardens, which marks their first recorded meeting and opens with "Conservatory Gardens."Listen to this week's JAZZIZ Editors' Playlist via the player below.
Featured photo by Arthur Dlamini/Blue Note.
