JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Milton Nascimento and esperanza spalding, Kenny Barron & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.This week’s playlist opens with “Whiskey,” an atmospheric and playful single from Arooj Aftab’s latest album, Night Reign. Milton Nascimento and esperanza spalding share a beautiful interpretation of the former’s 1969 classic, “Outubro,” on their forthcoming collaborative album, Milton + esperanza, due out on August 9. Kenny Barron introduces a new quintet on Beyond This Place, featuring a program of original works and covers, including the post-bop original “Tragic Magic” that pays homage to Barron’s hero, Tommy Flanagan. “Chasing a Melody” is a track from Alan Braufman’s latest album, Infinite Love Infinite Tears, described via a press release as a continuation of the form of “optimistic free jazz” he has become known for over the years. Drummer and composer Sunny Jain fuses Punjabi folk, drum & bass and jazz to create the groove-driven “Ujala.” “What Good Is Summer?” is the first-ever English-language single from Delia Fischer and a preview of her forthcoming album, Beyond Bossa. Nitai Hershkovits, Yuvi Havkin, Amir Bresler and Yonatan Albalak bring a melting pot of influences and experience to their second album as Apifera, Keep the Outside Open, including the track "The Curious Wild," exploring childhood fear of the dark.“Sea of Love” is an original composition by Sergio Pereira from BOSSA+, testifying to his rich musical heritage and continuous exploration of new sonic landscapes. Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin offer their brilliant reinterpretation of the Jobim classic “Stone Flower” on Brasil. Composer and arranger Mike Holober collaborates with the Gotham Jazz Orchestra on This Rock We’re On: Imaginary Letters, an ambitious multi-movement suite uniting his passions for music and the natural world, including “Skywoman Falling,” closing our playlist for the week.Listen to this week's JAZZIZ Editors' Choice Playlist via the player below.
Featured photo by Pedro Napolitano.
