JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Melissa Aldana, Jacky Terrasson, Ivan Llanes & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Well Blazed,” a single from Technicolor Ghost Parade, the debut album by SticklerPhonics, featuring drummer Scott Amendola, trombonist Danny Lubin-Laden and tenor saxophonist Raffi Garabedian. “Peace of Mind” is a track from multi-instrumentalist Morgan Guerin’s Tales of the Facade, due out on May 10 and described via a press release as “an exploration beyond jazz, calling on influences from Wayne Shorter and Kendrick Lamar.” Natalie Cressman and Ian Faquini will release their new collaborative album, GUINGA, on April 12, and have recently its lead single, “Lavagem de Conceição,” featuring the album’s namesake and inspiration, foundational Brazilian guitarist Guinga.

“The Solitary Seeker” is the lead single from Melissa Aldana‘s upcoming album, Echoes of the Inner Prophet, a musical voyage that will be released on April 5 via Blue Note Records. “Bobby’s Tune” spotlights guitarist Lage Lund‘s masterful interplay with bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Tyshawn Sorey, and offers a taste of his new album, Ashes. Renowned pianist Jacky Terrasson has shared “Est ce que tu me suis?,” a collaboration with vocalist Camille Bertault from his forthcoming album, Moving On, which will be released on April 19. Cuban-American percussionist and vocalist Ivan Llanes‘ mixes Cuban and Brazilian elements on “Cubahia,” featuring composers and percussionists Gilmar Gomes and Gustavo Didalva, and included on Llanes’ album, La Vida Misma.

Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra recently released Did You Do the Thing We Talked About?, which includes the track “Justice for the Dead,” drawn from a play by Lipton called Tumacho, where a famous gunslinger tries to explain to the woman who killed his son that he won’t be seeking revenge against her. “When I Feel Like Myself” is a meditative invocation of self-realization by Brooklyn-based artist Jonah Parzen-Johnson from You’re Never Really Alone, his new album containing eight intimate compositions for baritone saxophone and flute. “If We Praise (We Are Beautiful)” is the first single from a collaboration between author Mahogany L. Browne and pianist/composer Sean Mason, Chrome Valley, a genre-traversing album and music essay on the Black experience in America that marks the debut album for project-based, community centered record label The Soapbox Presents and will be released on April 19.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Ebru Yildiz.

