JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Mark Guiliana, Jesse Harris, Fergus McCreadie & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We’re kicking off this week’s playlist with a Fats Waller classic, followed by a new single from Jesse Harris’ forthcoming album and new music from Terence Etc. Terri Lyne Carrington transforms a Brandee Younger composition into a “New Standard” and Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra re-arranges The Grateful Dead’s “Black Peter.”

Next, music from a recently-released rare Tony Williams recording and a preview from the second instalment of Blue Note’s Re:Imagined series, as Venna & Marco Bernardis reimagining music by Donald Byrd. Following, a Brit-jazz-funk classic by Freeez, soon to be reissued on vinyl by Far Out Recordings. Our closing double-bill is Mark Guiliana’s new hard-hitting single and a track from Fergus McCreadie’s Forest Floor, recently shortlisted as one of 12 Albums of the Year at the 2022 Mercury Prize.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice playlist via the player below.