JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Maria Mendes, Boney James, Eliane Elias & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off this week’s playlist with a track from The Manhattan Transfer’s final album, released on September 23. Next, new music from The Comet Is Coming and chart-topping sax player Boney James. We also preview Maria Mendes’ forthcoming orchestral album, Saudade, Colour of Love and a new single from London-based collective Kansas Smitty’s, the latter a quick-paced, Turaeg-infused, Bombino-inspired number titled “Ghosts.” Kristian Borring and his trio, Number Junky, collaborate with Cuban pianist Fabian Almazan on “The Elf.”

We also revisit a powerful track from Todd Cochran’s debut album as Bayeté, World Around the Sun, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, “Free Angela,” written in honor of Angela Davis. Eliane Elias returns to her bossa nova roots on “Voce E Eu,” a track from her upcoming album Quietude that will be released on October 14. “Pau“ is the first single from NYC-based saxophonist Timo Vollbrecht’s newest album “Givers & Takers.” We close the playlist with soulful ambient jazz by Surya Botofasina.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Nathalie Hennis.