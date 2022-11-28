JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Marcus Strickland, Tawanda, Patricia Brennan & More | Playlist

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Vibraphonist/marimbist/composer Patricia Brennan blurs the line between progressive jazz and contemporary classical music on her new quartet album, More Touch. Our playlist this week kicks off with the title track from the record. Molly Ryan pays tribute to the famous 1930s jazz and blues singer Maxine Sullivan on “Get Yourself a New Broom (and Sweep Your Blues Away),” from her new album, Sweepin’ the Blues Away, recently released on Turtle Bay Records. “Homer the Roamer/Sabana Blanca” is the lead track from the collaborative full-length duo collaboration between Jorge Glem and Sam Reider. Together, on Brooklyn Cumaná, they intertwine folk music traditions of their respective countries.

Pianist John Paul McGee offers a unique fusion of jazz, gospel and classical music on GOSPELJAZZICAL, VOL. 1, featuring a take on the breezy classic hymn “Amazing Grace” with saxophonist Michael Walton. “Mixed Metaphor” is a track from Ches Smith‘s latest album, Interpret It Well, featuring a high-lonesome intro by Bill Frisell. The six-string icon also recently released a new album, Four, via Blue Note Records, which includes the cheerful and uptempo, “Holiday.” “Dust Ball Fantasy” is a cosmic track addressing environmental issues by Marcus Strickland, featuring West African guitar phenom Lionel Loueke.

Tawanda showcases her talents on “I’m All Smiles,” a buoyant waltz from her debut full-length album, Smile. Slovenian saxophonist/composer Jan Kus presents his extraordinary new seven-piece band, Slavo Rican Assembly, which unites his extensive experience from the New York City Latin jazz scene with his traditional South Slavic roots on Intercosmic. The group delivers a sublime reinterpretation of the traditional Slovenian harvesting song, “Zrejlo je žito.” Songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist POSY further embraces the analog approach of his breakout Abroad EP, creating lush and cinematic landscapes on “Better Days.”

