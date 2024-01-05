JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Kinga Głyk, Julian Lage, Ann Hampton Callaway & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Who Cares,” the lead single from bassist and composer Kinga Głyk‘s forthcoming and genre-defying first new album in over four years, Real Life. Stockholm-based quartet Ellas Kapell offer their own Nordic takes on familiar and lesser-known songs from the jazz repertoire of the 20th century on their new album, For All We Know, including the Hoagy Carmichael composition, “I Get Along Without You Very Well.” “Risada” is the recently released, last known official release and recording from Brazilian pianist and bossa nova pioneer João Donato and a collaboration with Haroldo Bontempo.

“Calm” is a track from saxophonist and composer Muriel Grossmann‘s latest album, Devotion, a modern and wide-ranging collection spanning a host of genres that draws inspiration from her Buddhist meditation practice. “Omission” is a new single by guitarist Julian Lage, previewing his forthcoming album, which will be released in early 2024. “Misfits” is an enthralling track from vocalist Nikki Iles‘ first big band album, Face To Face, which finds her teaming up with the NDR Bigband. R&B and jazz keyboardist Vassal Benford offers a heartfelt tribute to one of his mentors, Clarence Avant, with his new single, “Dedication Song,” a sneak peek into his forthcoming Melody Man album.

World jazz guitarist, singer and songwriter Ethan Margolis, also known as Emaginario, discovers his artistic identity on Songs of Mind, including the politically charged “Tantrum Town.” Ann Hampton Callaway has released her first album of all-original material, Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1, which includes a haunting and intimate take on “At the Same Time,” previously recorded by Barbra Streisand for her hit album, Higher Ground. Trumpeter and composer Jun Iida reflects his peripatetic life and unique musical influences on his debut album, Evergreen, featuring the straight-ahead, upbeat original “Gooey Butter Cake,” paying homage to a sweet treat popular in St. Louis, where his journey began, in our playlist’s conclusive track.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Peter Hönnemann.

