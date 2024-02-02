JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Keyon Harrold, José James, Julian Lage & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist begins with “Habana – New York,” an R&B and Latin fusion track from La Vida Misma, the debut album by Cuban percussionist and songwriter Ivan Llanes that will be released on March 22. Trumpeter and composer Keyon Harrold collaborated with PJ Morton on “Beautiful Day” from his third studio album, Foreverland, which we mentioned in our recent list of albums released in January 2024 that you need to know about. “Collblanc” is the title track from pianist Joe Webb’s new EP, a trio recording fuelled by the piano tradition, his deep love of ‘90s guitar bands and an unwavering passion for soccer. Brazilian composer and pianist Amaro Frietas has shared “Mar de Cirandeiras,” a new single from his upcoming album Y’Y, which will be released on March 1.

“Falling Feels like Flying” is the title track from John Korbel’s latest collection of songs, showcasing his ability to weave stories through music, highlighted by his unique blend of jazz-pop. José James channels disco and R&B of the late 1970s on “Saturday Night (Need You Now),” a tribute to his musical heroes Marvin Gaye, Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson. Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble celebrate their 50th anniversary with a forthcoming album, Open Me, A Higher Consciousness of Sound and Spirit, which will be released on March 8 and features a take on “Return of the Lost Tribe,” originally recorded in the 2000s by a group of Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians leaders.

“DuRag” is a track from rising star trumpeter and composer Anthony Hervey’s debut album, Words from My Horn, showcasing his soulful compositions and exceptional improvisational skills, drawing from the influence of such legends as Wynton Marsalis and Louis Armstrong. Bassist Gerald Cannon performs a rendition of McCoy Tyner’s classic, “Search for Peace,” with a star-studded ensemble on his full-length tribute to Tyner and Elvin Jones, Live at Dizzy’s Club – The Music of Elvin & McCoy. Closing our playlist is “As It Were,” an atmospheric ballad from guitarist Julian Lage’s new Blue Note album, Speak to Me, which will be released on March 1.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Janette Beckman.

