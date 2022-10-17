JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Keith Jarrett, Charles Lloyd, Art Blakey & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off this week’s playlist with the first part of Keith Jarrett’s 13-part improvised suite from Bordeaux Concert, documenting the piano legend’s final solo performance in France. From one legend to another; we also check out “Jaramillo Blues,” showcasing saxophonist Charles Lloyd’s endless creativity in a trio setting alongside Anthony Wilson and Gerald Clayton. German pianist Michael Wollny unleashes his gothic jazz on his recently-released Ghosts, featuring a spellbinding take on “Willow’s Song” from the cult classic movie, The Wicker Man.

Jane Monheit ushers in the holiday season with the first-ever recording of a composition by Broadway great Cy Coleman, “(Christmas) Stay With Me,” included on her upcoming new collection of yuletide songs. We also include a track from Tom Skinner’s first album under his own name, Voices of Bishara, inspired by Abdul Wadud’s 1978 solo album, By Myself. And since last week was Art Blakey’s birthday anniversary, we pepper this week’s playlist with his virtuosity on one of the seminal recordings of his Jazz Messengers.

Chicago-based vocalist Paul Marinaro inhabits David Bowie’s haunting and classically-tinged “5:15 The Angels Have Gone,” representing the feeling of rootlessness, isolation and dissonance of recent challenging sociopolitical times. “Zagreus” is a new single from progressive jazz and world music group Atlas Maior, creating original music combining elements of different traditions.

Philadelphia’s seven-piece, brass-heavy band SNACKTIME showcase their explosive sound on their new single, “Sweet Treat,” which is another of the tracks suitably befitting the Halloween season… And closing out this week’s carefully curated playlist is Rick Rosato with a bass solo take on the traditional Delta Blues song, “Cherry Blues Ball,” from his self-released new album, Homage.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by D. Barr.