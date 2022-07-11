JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Kay Young, Miles Davis, Donny McCaslin & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We open our playlist with a Paul Anka nod to the velvet romanticism of Capitol Records studio vocal recordings of the ‘50s and ‘60s, followed by Ukrainian-born harpist Alina Bzhezhinska reimagining of the classic composition, “Afro Blue.” Next, Donny McCaslin continues to explore new musical territories on the second single from his 2023 album, while Kay Young shares her rendition of Marlena Shaw’s “Feel Like Making Love.”

“What It Is (Live In Montreal – July 7, 1983),” a live track from the full performance included in the set that was captured during that year’s Montreal Jazz Festival, is the second single from the next edition of Columbia/Legacy’s celebrated Miles Davis Bootleg Series. This is followed by the lead single from the debut album by Terence Nance, a.k.a. Terence Etc., due out on Brainfeeder on August 19, and Silvan Strauss channeling Tony Allen and the hang drum on his latest single, “Teeth.”

Next, bass and vibraphone duo Cliffwalker are “Pulling Thread,” while DOMI & JD BECK “Take a Chance” on their latest single, featuring Anderson .Paak. Ending this week’s playlist, a new acoustic remix of the classic Gipsy Kings hit song “Bamboleo,” courtesy of Gildas Boclé and Jean Baptiste Boclé, and released on Nonesuch Records.