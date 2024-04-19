JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Kamasi Washington, Kandace Springs, Samara Joy & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Prologue,” offering a preview of Kamasi Washington’s upcoming album, Fearless Movement, his first full-length since 2018’s Heaven and Earth. Kandace Springs’ new album, Run Your Race, includes a surprising version of “What Was I Made For?,” penned by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for the movie Barbie. “End of Innocence” is the lead single from Shabaka’s new album, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace, which marks a departure for the artist, as he primarily focuses on flutes and softer woodwinds.

Samara Joy has shared “Why I’m Here,” a rousing track co-written with PJ Morton and featured in the new Netflix film, Shirley, a biographical movie on the life of Shirley Chisholm. “Ascendence” is the opening track to saxophonist and composer Kenny Garrett’s audacious and provocatively-titled new electronic album, Who Killed AI? “A Story” is an alluring single from saxophonist Melissa Aldana’s new album, Echoes of the Inner Prophet, which we mentioned in our list of ten new jazz albums released in April 2024 that you need to know about.

Saxophonist and composer David Leon weaves influences from Afro-Cuban and Korean traditional music into innovative new forms on Bird’s Eye, featuring “A Night for Counting Stars” with gayagum player DoYeon Kim’s recitation of a work by Korean poet Yun Dong-ju. “Peace of Mind” offers a preview of multi-instrumentalist Morgan Guerin’s forthcoming album, Tales of the Facade, due out on May 10. Saxophonist Boyce Justice Griffith honors one of the earliest techniques in storytelling with his new single, “The Rule of Three.” We close our playlist with “Paradise,” a single from Norah Jones’ new album, Visions, a collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michaels.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo of Kamasi Washington by B+.

