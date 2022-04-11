JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Jon Batiste, The 8-Bit Big Band, Charles Mingus & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

“Freedom” is one of the standout tracks from Jon Batiste‘s GRAMMY-winning full-length We Are. Batiste was one of the big winners at this year’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony and his performance of the song capped off the night’s celebrations. Los Angeles-based jazz collective Tritone Asylum showcases their electro-acoustic music on “Grasshopper,” the opening track from their newest album, The Hideaway Sessions.

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman recently won the GRAMMY for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their take on “Meta Knight’s Revenge” from The 8-Bit Big Band‘s album, Backwards Compatible. Robin McKelle continues her nod to female songwriters by releasing her take on “I Must Have That Man,” composed by Dorothy Fields and Duke Ellington. This is a previously-unreleased track from her 2010 album, Mess Around.

Trombone Shorty celebrates how strength and growth can emerge from times of struggle on his latest single, “What It Takes,” offering an invigorating blend of soul, funk and pop. Christian McBride Big Band‘s For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver, featuring longtime collaborators Mark Whitfield and Joey DeFrancesco, won the GRAMMY Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. Included in this week’s playlist is their take on Wes Montgomery’s “Road Song” from the record.

“Arraiá” is a sultry-swinging new track from producer/musician Daniel Maunick‘s sophomore album, which showcases the continuation of his playful use of foundations of traditional Afro-Brazilian rhythms. Swedish guitarist Gustaf Ljunggren and Icelandic bass legend Skúli Sverrisson invite the listener to a sentimental and reflective musical space on their latest single, “Kogens Mark,” from their forthcoming collaborative LP. Charles Mingus blends music and spoken word narration on “Freedom” from his 1962 album, The Complete 1962 Town Hall Concert.

“Det Sker Bare” is a track from Danish guitarist Kristoffer Vejslev‘s new album with his Vejslev Exploration Band, Parallels, on which he blends straight-ahead New York-inspired jazz with the innovation of the contemporary Nordic scene. This week’s playlist concludes “In It,” a track from Daybreak, the solo debut by innovative musician Max ZT, whose performances on the hammered dulcimer synthesize various global music traditions into a priceless, sublime sound.

All this and more on this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice playlist, which you can listen to via the player below!

Featured photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

