JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Joey DeFrancesco, Wayne Shorter, Charles Lloyd & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Joey DeFrancesco opens and closes this week’s playlist. The Hammond organ innovator and acclaimed multi-instrumentalist/composer recently passed away, leaving an indelible legacy behind. We also pay tribute to Wayne Shorter by revisiting a classic gem from his fabled discography. Following, Samara Joy‘s latest playful reinvention and an invigorating Jeff Denson, Brian Blade and Romain Pilon collaboration. Smack in the middle of the tracklist, Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré celebrate the legacy of Vieux’s late father, the great Ali Farka Touré.

You can also hear Charles Lloyd sharing incredible chemistry with Gerald Clayton and Anthony Wilson, and Julia Hülsmann‘s unique pianistic voice in a quartet setting. Dutch saxophonist Candy Dulfer‘s new single is also on the menu, featuring special guest Nile Rodgers, while Oscar Jerome and Oscar #Worldpeace‘s take on Grant Green’s “(Why You So) Green With Envy” is the latest preview on Blue Note’s forthcoming second instalment to its Re:imagined series. Lots of music to start the week the right way. Dig in!

