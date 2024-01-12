JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Joel Ross, Bob James, Josh Nelson & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

We kick off this week’s playlist with SHYGUY, a.k.a. Jackson Goodwin and Joe Digioia, fusing soul, psychedelic vocals, jazz and raw but funny hip-hop drums on “I’m So Trash,” a track from their debut album, Wait, What. Lau Noah and Cécile McLorin Salvant collaborate on “Siete Lágrimas” from the Catalan guitarist and composer’s new album of duets, A DOS. “Ain’t It Funny” is a soulful powerhouse from Keep It To Yourself, the latest album by The Tibbs, a Dutch vintage soul ensemble. Joel Ross has shared “bach (God the Father in Eternity),” which finds him injecting the sound of the church and the rhythm of Black American music into a melodic fragment by Johann Sebastian Bach and is the new single from his forthcoming fourth Blue Note album, nublues.

“Vinilo y Café” is a Cuban-inspired track from Cosmic Synchronicities, the recently-released album by the Afro Peruvian New Trends Orchestra, a new project led by artist Corina Bartra that is filled with swing and danceable South and Latin American rhythms. “Travel,” originally written by Nicole Zuraitis and based on a poem by Edna St. Vincent Milay, is performed in a big band arrangement by Dan Pugach and His Big Band and included on their forthcoming album, Bianca. Kristen R. Bromley has released the two-disc Muagsician, featuring her mainly as a guitar soloist on a set of original selections, covers of jazz standards and some arrangements of traditional folk or hymn tunes, and kicks off with a unique arrangement of Herbie Hancock’s “Watermelon Man.”

“Cutey and the Dragon” from Raymond Scott Reimagined by the Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band was recently nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Instrumental Composition category. (You can learn more about this project by clicking here to listen to our recent JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Jeremy Cohen.) Bob James teams up with DJ Jazzy Jeff on “That Bop” from his latest album and evosound debut, Jazz Hands. Our playlist concludes with Josh Nelson’s penetrating reading of the Mary Poppins tune, “Feed the Birds” with guest vocalist Gaby Moreno, from LA Stories: Live at Sam First.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Judy Franz.

