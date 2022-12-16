JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Jeff Goldblum, Nick Finzer, Marcus Strickland & More | Playlist

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Vocalist/trombonist Hailey Brinnel kicks off this weekend’s playlist with her swinging, warm and easy listening take on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Marcus Strickland follows with a new single from his upcoming Twi-Life album, The Universe’s Wildest Dream, which will be released on January 13. Experimental saxophonist James Brandon Lewis is next with a new song from Eye of I, due out on February 3. “I was thinking about miles of blue field, that was visual in my mind,” he says of “The Blues Still Blossoms.”

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra return with “The Christmas Waltz,” featuring the beloved actor on vocals. Saxophonist Avram Fefer celebrates South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on “Brother Ibrahim” from his latest album, Juba Lee. Trombonist Nick Finzer reminds us of the Charlie Brown anthem with “Christmas Time Is Here,” arranged for five trombones! Samara Joy reinvigorates the wintry classic, “Warm in December,” while keyboardist/singer Loren Daniels creates a fresh interpretation of The Beatles’ “Ticket to Ride,” which is also the title track of his new album.

Andy James opens her new collection of reinterpretations of some of her holiday favorites, Bells Are Ringing, with a version of “Winter Wonderland,” arranged by pianist Bill Cunliffe. And Louis Armstrong closes this weekend’s playlist with his heartfelt reading of the classic poem, “The Night Before Christmas,” the last recording he ever made, which is included on the recently-released and chart-topping compilation, Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule.

