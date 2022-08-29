JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Jeff Coffin, jaimie branch, Connie Han & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Kicking off this week’s playlist, Connie Han reimagines the myth of Sumerian goddess Inanna, followed by previews of upcoming albums by Jesse Harris and Jeff Coffin. Next, one of Nikki Yanofsky’s recently-released singles, marking her return to jazz, and the global groove of Tel Aviv-based quartet Shotnez. The playlist also includes Louis Cole’s funky new single, and the Espen Eriksen Trio joined by saxophone great Andy Sheppard.

Following is Ella Fitzgerald’s take on “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” from Verve’s recently-released Ella at the Hollywood Bowl and a new “finger-bustin’” track by Emmet Cohen. We close out this week’s playlist with “prayer for amerikka pt. 1&2,” a hard-hitting, politically-charged work by trumpeter and renowned improviser jaimie branch, who passed away last week, aged 39.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below!

Featured photo by Rodrigo Simas.