JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Jacob Collier, Snarky Puppy, Wayne Shorter & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Kicking off today’s playlist, Pasquale Grasso’s take on Dizzy Gillespie’s jivey mid-tempo “I’m a Mess,” featuring Samara Joy on vocals, and Danish jazz stalwarts Thomas Haas and Thomas Blachman’s tribute to Wayne Shorter, followed by a classic from the saxophone legend himself.

Next, ten-piece horn-powered band The Jones Factor revisit a Yellowjackets composition and Joy on Fire showcase their eclectic jazz-punk on “God and Godlessness.” We chill out to the sound of JB Dunckel’s Japanese-inspired ambient track and check out Ego Ella May’s reimagination of Chico Hamilton’s “The Morning Side of Love,” followed by the great drummer’s signature tune.

Our conclusive double-bill is a pair of new tracks you need to know about: Jacob Collier’s sun-drenched first song of 2022, “Never Gonna Be Alone,” co-written with vocalist Lizzy McAlpine, and Snarky Puppy’s latest groove-tastic piece, “Trinity.”

Featured photo by Mogli Maureal.